Free parking and shuttle service available on inauguration day

All inauguration events for Governor-elect Andy Beshear are free and open to the public. To accommodate that, the inaugural committee announced free public parking and a shuttle service.

State offices are closed on inauguration day, which opens up thousands more parking spaces. Shuttles will run from the larger parking locations to events throughout the day.

Shuttles will run from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Building on East Main Street from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. If that parking lot fills up, the shuttles will run from the 300 Sower Building on Sower Boulevard until 5:30 p.m.

There will also be free parking near each event.

For the inaugural breakfast reception and the worship service, there will be parking at the Mayo-Underwood building parking garage, the transportation cabinet building parking garage and the Sullivan Square parking garage.

For the parade and swearing-in ceremony, you should park at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services parking lot.

For the grand march and the inaugural balls, there will be free parking at the State Capitol parking structure.

There will also be several road closures on inauguration day. The Capitol Avenue Loop and State Street from Shelby Street to Logan Street are closed from 8 p.m. December 9 until midnight December 10.

For a complete list of all street closures, parking areas, shuttle services and a map of the parade route, click here.