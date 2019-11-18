Free service to help Kentucky teens stop vaping

Kentucky's Department of Public Health is launching the free service on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

It's called My Life, My Quit. The service is aimed at helping teens quit vaping, smoking and using other tobacco products.

Teenagers can call or text the My Life, My Quit number at 1-855-891-9989. They will be connected to a 'quit coach' who will offer support.

The coaches will help users come up with a strategy to cope with stress, address withdrawal symptoms, and to navigate social situations.

Each teen can get five sessions of support through texting, phone calls, or online chat.

“We know how difficult it is for young people to find effective help quitting tobacco products, especially help that is tailored just for them,” said the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Elizabeth Anderson-Hoagland. “But we also know that with help and support, young people can successfully quit tobacco, including vaping.”

My Life, My Quit is operated by National Jewish Health, which also operates Quit Now Kentucky and the toll-free number 1-800-QUIT-NOW, which helps Kentuckians quit using tobacco.

According to the 2018 Kentucky Incentives for Prevention Survey, nearly one in four of Kentucky’s tenth graders and 14 percent of eighth-graders had used an e-cigarette in the last month.

Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General and other public health officials began officially referring to youth e-cigarette use as ‘an epidemic.’

“With youth vaping use on the rise, both here and across the U.S., we are very excited to bring My Life, My Quit to Kentucky and offer a program that is specifically tailored to helping young people quit tobacco and vaping,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Tobacco Cessation Administrator Heather Shaw.

For more information, you can visit MyLifeMyQuit.com or call 1-855-891-9989.