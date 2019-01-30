Freezing temperatures complicate efforts battling Lexington house fire

Firefighters faced dangerous conditions Wednesday morning, not only trying to save a burning home, but also making sure they stayed safe in brutally cold temperatures.

Crews were called out to Gladman Way just after 10:00 a.m. When they pulled up they say they could see smoke and fire pouring out of a home.

There was one person inside who heard their smoke detector going off about the same time they saw the smoke, according to firefighters. He was able to get outside and call for help. Firefighters were able to knock down the blames, but there is heavy damage to the home.

While they were working crews also had to deal with single digit temperatures. Crews had to rotate firefighters in and out to keep everyone safe, and also had to be aware of the layer of ice that was forming on all of their equipment, including inside the fire hoses themselves.

“We will put them off in the grass and leave them running in order to prevent them from freezing,” says Major Jordan Saas, with the Lexington Fire Department. “Once they freeze they become useless for us and then we have to go out and get another hose line.”

Major Saas says the department also plans on having a salt truck come out to the site of the fire once they leave because they know their efforts put a lot of water down on the ground and they don’t want drivers to have to worry about a layer of ice on the road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

