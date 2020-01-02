Friend of mother shot, killed near Fayette Mall still waiting for justice

Lexington had a record of 29 homicides in 2019.

"I know she's happy in this moment that I'm sitting here talking about her because she definitely needs to be talked about," said Marianne Cowans of her friend LaPorscha Stringer. (WKYT)

It breaks the previous record of 28 that was set back in 2017.

Eleven of the 29 cases are still open, including LaPorscha Stringer's.

The 30-year-old mother of three was shot and killed outside Fayette Mall back in August.

"Every day since August 23. It's been a void in my life, a huge void in my life," said Marianne Cowans, Stringer's best friend.

Lexington police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing Road. Stringer was in her car when she was shot.

Cowans says she was on the phone with Stringer at the time. She heard the gunshots.

"I sat there and listened to my best friend, one of my best friends, my sister, go from clear words to just noises," said Cowans.

So far, no arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

Cowans is hopeful there will be justice one day.

"There's no doubt in my mind that justice will be served," said Cowans. "My thing is which way."

Although she's struggling to find peace, Cowans says she's focusing on the memories.

"Bubbly. Full of life. I know she's happy in this moment that I'm sitting here talking about her because she definitely needs to be talked about," said Cowans.

If you have any information about this case, you can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).