Friends of Danville woman searching for person who 'saved her life' after she was pinned under tree

Nearly two weeks after strong winds toppled trees, damaged homes, and left thousands without power ... a Boyle County woman is still recovering from her injuries.

Debbie Smith has undergone four surgeries in 11 days. "She cannot speak, has a ventilator to help her breathe, she is able to answer yes or no with her eyes by blinking them," explains her friend Christine King.

Smith is also now also battling pneumonia. Enduring all of this after those high winds snapped a large tree that then landed on her as she walked her dog in Jackson Park.

King says from the best they can put together her friend was pinned under that tree fir about an hour. Now they are searching for the person or group of people that found her.

"She was laying there and she started praying. She was there for quite a long time. She just said, 'God please take me so I don't have to suffer like this or bring somebody to help me.' Right when she prayed somebody came around and saw her," says King.

They believe that ultimately saved Smith's life.

"She really wants to meet them and say thank you."

A freak accident leaving her friend with a long road ahead but everyone thankful it wasn't any worse.

"I never thought this would happen. It was a very large tree and I'm really surprised it didn't kill her ... it almost did."

Smith's dog survived this all and is being taken care of by family members as she continues recovering at UK Hospital.

