Friends of Savannah Spurlock search Garrard Co. for leads

Friends of a missing Madison County woman are hoping someone in Garrard County will step forward with information to find her.

Photo: WKYT

Savannah Spurlock has not been seen since early January.

Police in Richmond continue to investigate her disappearance as a missing person case. Investigators believe when she left a Lexington bar, the men she was with brought her to a home in Garrard County. Officers have searched several areas around the county, but have been unable to locate her.

Sabrina Speratos and some other close friends of Savannah Spurlock took to the streets of Lancaster Friday morning. They are hanging flyers and talking to people hoping that someone will give police information on what happened.

“It’s been a long road,” says Speratos. “I am glad we are back out here today. To still keep her out there. I know people are feeling like the case has gone cold. We are still trying to find her, still. We will keep looking for her.”

Spurlock's friends are also reminding the public of the $10,000 reward. The clock is ticking on that, as it will expire next month.

