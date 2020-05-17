Friends pay tribute to Phyllis George and her legacy

The country is mourning the loss of Phyllis George, who died Thursday. She was 70 years old.

George first stepped into the national spotlight in 1971 when she was crowned Miss America, but that was just the beginning of her impressive career.

Terry McBrayer said she had beauty and brains. “There was something behind that face. She was just very very bright, innovative, and could motivate people.”

McBrayer ran for Governor of Kentucky in 1979, but lost in the primary election to the eventual winner, Governor John Y. Brown, George's husband at the time. McBrayer became a good friend to the family, but he says you didn’t have to be close with George to know her.

“She could walk with kings, yet with the common man," he described. "She connected particularly with people in Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Kentucky.”

Beyond her work as a humanitarian, George was a pioneer for women on air. As a co-host for “The NFL Today” she was the first prominent woman in sports broadcasting.

Her former co-host, Brent Musburger tweeted, "Phyllis George was special. Her smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today. Phyllis didn’t receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared. Folks-- men and women-- were comfortable with Phyllis talking about their favorite sport. And in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, they loved Phyllis despite her Dallas Cowboys bias! RIP Phyllis. Irv Cross and I will miss you dearly."

WKYT sports anchor and reporter Dave Baker says she made it possible because she was a perfectionist. “And at that point in time, she knew that she had to be even better than good. Because people were going to look at her with that jaded eye because she was a woman.”

President Trump also recognized the former journalist’s career on Twitter. "Phyllis George was a great person and a true pioneer for women in television. The NFL could not have made a better “pick” when they choose Phyllis to be the first woman to represent them. Also, a wonderful First Lady of Kentucky as the wife of Gov. John Y. Brown." He went on to add, "May Phyllis Rest In Peace. Warmest condolences to her beloved family!!!"