Friends running strong at 82, inspiring others

On the Fourth of July, thousands of people take to the streets of Lexington in the Bluegrass 10,000, a 6.2-mile run with people of all ages. It's a tradition going back decades that attracts everyone from elite runners to walkers.

Among the throng will be two friends who share a deep love for running going back many years.

The story of "Leo and Bernie" proves age is just a number, and there's more to running a race than the time it takes to cross the finish line.

When we caught up to the two buddies at a Lexington park, they were smiling. Turns out Leo McMillen and Bernie Cornett smile a lot.

Their enthusiasm is contagious. For a story on the pair, we watched them get out and stretch their legs for a short run.

Almost immediately Bernie says, "This is fun."

Leo adds, "It's better than a race."

Quite simply Leo and Bernie are in a class by themselves.

Leo says, "we've raced against each other for years."

Usually there are only a few men in the eighty and above age group at races. Both are 82. Both have faced health challenges that would stop most people.

Leo had bypass heart surgery, and both knees replaced.

We asked, "what keeps you going?"

"Oh, it's just I can't sit still, Sam. I gotta be up, moving around."

"How much do you run now?"

"Probably 12 to 15- miles a week."

Bernie is fighting cancer, endured weeks of chemo, but didn't stop running.

Bernie says "Make running a priority." "Why do you still run", we asked?

"Oh, I love it." When he answers, his smile is ear to ear.

What makes these running buddies even more impressive...is the fact they run in races EVERY WEEKEND...all year.

We asked Leo, "You're gonna run 83 races this year?"

Leo says, "at least that, if not more." He does not sound like he's bragging. In Leo's world, it's just a fact of life.

"Oh it gives me a great feeling, got something accomplished, met my goals, and my goals are very limited now, just go out and have a good time. Enjoy the people, just socialize, that's the main thing, the friends I've made across the whole state of Kentucky, I mean it's amazing."

Leo is walking more these days, Bernie is still running, and more than once he's stumbled...then helped up by a friendly hand. Guess who?

Bernie recalls, "About the 3-mile mark, I was going down again. Again somebody helped me. It was my brother Leo. Every race we run in, I think he's keeping an eye on me."

We asked if they watch what they eat. Leo says he pretty much eats what he wants. Bernie says he limits the quantity of food he eats, stays away from sweets, eats lots of fruits and veggies, and drinks water, a lot of water.

And there's something else Bernie and Leo share- how they motivate others.

Leo says, "Several people have come up to me after a race and said, you know, you really give me an inspiration to keep going."

Bernie loves to meet new people at races, and gives hugs to new and old friends. For both men, running is a joyous occasion. It's a celebration of life. And if you are running with them, expect a hug, a hand shake, and a big smile.