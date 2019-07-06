Friends start fundraiser for fatal car accident victim in Lexington

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of a young girl killed in a car accident.

Ten-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez died Friday morning at UK Hospital. Hernandez and five other passengers were sent to the hospital after a car accident. Police say Sequoyah Collins was the driver of the other vehicle involved. She was arrested following the crash. Collins is charged with driving under the influence and more charges are pending.

Ally Adkins, Destiny Martinez, and others started a GoFundMe page after hearing the tragic news. They worked with Hernandez’s mother and spent time with the young girl.

"She would always make me smile whenever I was having a bad day," Adkins says about Hernandez.

Martinez agrees. "She was just this happy kid laughing all the time."

The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $10,000. The money will go toward hospital bills and funeral expenses. The girls also say it could help Alexia’s mother pay rent or buy food while she takes time off work to recover.

They say the community has been quick to respond so far.

"We’ve raised so much money so fast and it's just nice that the community wants to help and donate money," Martinez says.

While the goal is big, they say every little bit helps for a mother who has lost so much.

"Because she deserves it. She’s hard working," Adkins says.

Donate to the GoFundMe here.