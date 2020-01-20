Frigid temperatures can hurt your pet's health

Pet owners need to keep a close eye on their four-legged friends during these cold spells.

"Cold weather can be dangerous to pets," Jai Hamilton, Animal Cruelty Investigator, said. "They are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, so we always recommend they bring their pets indoors."

If a dog starts to shiver, hold their paws up, or act unusual, it's time for you to bring them inside.

"We know some people choose to leave their dogs outside even in cold weather," Hamilton said. "We do have a city ordinance that mandates certain things are provided for that animal."

Those things are a proper tether, freshwater, and a proper dog house with four sides made for the outdoors.

If you are not taking good care of your dog and providing them the essentials that they need, they could end up in the care of Animal Control.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control has a team of 11 people working to maintain the best care for dogs in the area, and if something is wrong, they will take action.

"We have some people who just choose not to provide for their pets, and in that case, they do get cited," Hamilton said. "Sometimes we do seize animals off the property."

In 2019 there were 49 individuals charged with Care and Treatment (cruelty to animals). They all pled guilty. Hamilton hopes people take these precautions, and bring their pets inside, to avoid this in the future.