Frisbee and Fetch league is a fun catch for dog owners

Land to run and happy dogs go together like frisbees and fetch. This morning dog owners bundled up to work on a fun game to play with their furry friends.

"The game of toss and fetch is a very simple game. You have one minute to make as many throws and catches as you can with your dog down field," explained K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League founder, Mark Vitullo. "The longer the throw, the more points you get. That's it. You just have to keep them inbounds and make catches with your dog."

Today's event, hosted by Prime K9, was all about improving those toss and fetch skills and learning to work as a team with your dog.

"What we are doing is having a seminar with Mark who founded the Toss and Fetch league itself," Prime K9 trainer, Emily Smith said. "We hope that more people join our league. They may play other sports with their dog. With that we are open to juniors, adults, it's just family fun."

The league is one of many, and it helps put Winchester, Kentucky on the global map.

"Currently there are more than 250 cities around the world that are playing in our K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League," Vitullo said. "In Australia, all through Europe, England."

There are so many more countries on top of that. The simplicity of the game makes for easy family fun to join in on.

"Your dog doesn't have to be trained to play this game," Smith said. "If it chases a ball it might chase a frisbee and that's all you really need."

