Frontier Airlines are offering free flights to people with the last names of 'Green' or 'Greene' as a part of a promotion celebrating the company's environmental efforts.

You have to book a flight on Frontier's website for Aug. 13, and the company will refund the trip up to $400.

Family members can also take advantage of the promotion as long as they share the last name.

Returning flights will have to take place by Aug. 20.