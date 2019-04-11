'Frozen' characters spend day with patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital

Characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ will soon take to the ice inside of Rupp Arena, but before the show begins the cast of Disney on Ice spent the day with patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The cast spent the day taking pictures and meeting children, they threw a little arts and crafts in there too. The skaters say it's a magical experience for the children to see their favorite ‘Frozen’ characters come to life.

"When we meet with the children it's a magical experience for every single child. It's different every single time and it's unique and it's so heartfelt and it's wonderful to experience for the cast itself,” said skater Natalia Stratton.

Disney on Ice will be at Rupp Arena Thursday night through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $20.

