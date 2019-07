An Interstate 75 exit road reopened Thursday after a diesel spill.

Fuel spill on I-75 exit ramp

The ramp from I-75 southbound at exit 110 was closed.

The driver of a semi told Lexington police he heard something hit his truck. When he got out to investigate he realized his fuel tank was leaking.

Police closed off the ramp around 2:15 a.m. It opened back up around 6:30 a.m.

The fire department and a private company worked to clean up the spill.