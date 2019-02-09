Fugitive arrested in Rockcastle Co. faces additional drug charges

A man who had been dodging Kentucky law enforcement agencies for nearly a year was arrested on Thursday.

Police in Brodhead say they received a tip that helped them track down 36-year-old Ricky Hale, Jr. to a home off West Level Green Road. The Lincoln County Sheriff says back in 2018, Hale ran from deputies.

Hale was taken into custody without incident, according to officers. Also arrested in the home was 23-year-old Sierra Peters. After Hale gave investigators consent to search the home, police say they found syringes, baggies, a large amount of what Hale said was methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, digital scales and cash.

Along with Hale’s previous charges, he is now additionally charged with trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peters is charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension, complicity to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A third woman, Heather Embry arrived at the home during the arrest, and was found to have warrants for her arrest. She was also taken into custody.

All three were taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

