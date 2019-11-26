Fugitive charged with human trafficking in Lexington

A fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested in Lexington and accused of human trafficking.

Savannah Gribanow was arrested Monday.

Gribanow's arrest citation says she transported the victim to Lexington from Knoxville "for the purpose of sex trafficking."

While in Lexington, police said Gribanow "set up 'dates' for the victim, kept all proceeds from such 'dates' along with supplying a hotel room to accommodate the trafficking."

Investigators also said Gribanow gave the victim "a constant supply of drugs to keep her compliant."

Gribanow is charged with human trafficking, promoting human trafficking, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and being a fugitive from another state.

Gribanow will be arraigned Tuesday.

