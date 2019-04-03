Fugitive found in bunker during search for missing Kentucky woman

The search for a woman missing for more than a year turned up an unusual find Tuesday.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says officials were searching for Samantha Sperry in an area near the Marshall County line.

Sperry was last seen March 27 of last year.

During Tuesday's search, deputies said a police canine alerted them to a densely wooded area near Bell Road and Dooms Chapel Road. A closer look revealed a tunnel dug out into a large room in an underground bunker.

Inside the bunker was Earnest Hendrickson. Deputies said the 41-year-old man was a fugitive on parole for drug and other charges.

Police had been looking for Hendrickson since November. Officials went to his listed address which was several hundred yards from the wooded area where the bunker was found.

After Hendrickson's arrest, police searched the home and found two-way radio equipment. Deputies think the radio was used to help Hendrickson avoid police.

The search for Sperry continues.