A fugitive from Texas wanted for murder has been arrested in Lexington.

Police said they received an anonymous tip that Jerry Greer, 38, was staying at the LaQuinta Inn on Stanton Way.

On Saturday afternoon, police began surveillance of the hotel and arrested Greer without incident as he exited the hotel.

The warrant for murder is out of Harris County, Texas.

Lexington police did not have any information about the crime itself.