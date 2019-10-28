Fundraisers established for Kentucky woman killed in crash on wedding day

Friends and family members are organizing fundraisers following the death of a 19-year-old Kentucky woman who was killed in a head-on collision on her wedding day.

Hannah Brooks, 19, died in a head-on collision on her wedding day. (Facebook)

Hannah Brooks died in the Saturday collision, which happened in Montgomery County on Ky. 1050 near U.S. 460.

“We as a family mourn the tragic loss of Hannah Brooks," the family said in a statement provided to WKYT. "She was a beautiful, talented, and glowing young woman preparing for [her] wedding day. Every person she touched during her short life will greatly miss her smile and laughter."

Organizers established a GoFundMe fundraiser for Brooks to help her family with Brooks' funeral expenses and other expenses they may encounter.

Organizers are also planning a benefit auction and chili supper for Brooks' family. The event will take place 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Jeffersonville Community Park.