Nancy Barron and Associates is making fundraising twice as nice for the Lexington Humane Society now through May 31st.

"They suggested that we run a campaign for matching up to $10,000 and we thought that would be a fantastic idea," Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising for the Lexington Humane Society, said. "So we decided to go ahead and launch this campaign and raise money for the animals that need it so much."

The idea is meaningful to the Lexington Humane Society because for people who are in a crunch but want to donate, it allows their dollar to go twice as far.

"It allows individuals in the community who wish they could give more to do just that. If they want to donate ten dollars, their ten dollars turns into twenty and so on," Hammond said. "So we are very fortunate to offer that to the community."

In turn, it's doing twice as good for the animals the shelter cares for.

"We see over 5,000 animals come through our doors each and every year at the Lexington Humane Society," Hammond said. "Every single animal is treated like it was our own. And we love every single one. But it does take lots and lots of money to care for those thousands of animals."

Every dollar raised will go towards providing lifesaving care for their animals.

LHS is still doing adoptions by appointment at this time.