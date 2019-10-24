Funds needed to open Clark County homeless female veteran shelter

Their goal started three years ago as a way to help homeless female veterans. Three years later, they are close to making that a reality but need funds to get there.

Phyllis Abbott, the project director of Lady Veterans Connect, says the center, located inside the old Trapp Elementary School, will provide yearlong transitional housing to any homeless female veteran.

Their program focuses on helping up to 32 veterans discover life skills, personal development, and future employment. They also work with VA hospitals to treat PTSD related illnesses.

Over the past three years, the school has transformed from classrooms to bedrooms. The majority of the work taking place is volunteer-based, but funds are needed to keep the center on pace to open by the end of 2019 – their original goal.

Roadblocks have included replacing the entire heating and cooling system while updating many of the outdated facilities.

Abbott says they are still short $50,000 to $60,000 to open their doors.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” Abbott told WKYT’s Nick Oliver. “One thing people don’t realize is women’s veterans are the fastest-growing segment in the homeless population right now.”

Abbott says this project needs public support through volunteering and fundraising.

Click here to donate.