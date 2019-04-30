Funeral arrangements announced for Richmond soldier who died in Iraq

Family members have announced funeral arrangements for a Richmond soldier who died in Iraq.

Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, died in Iraq in a non-combat related manner. He was overseas supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. His remains arrived last week at Dover Air Force Base, where there was a dignified transfer.

Riley's funeral service will take place 1 p.m. Monday at the Richmond Church of Christ on Lancaster Road. He will be buried with full military honors at Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond.

Visitation is scheduled from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

The Department Of Defense says Spc. Riley was deployed to Iraq in December. He was a fire control specialist (13J) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

This was Riley's first deployment. He is the third person to die in a non-combat incident during the operation.

You can read Riley's obituary here.