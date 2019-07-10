Funeral arrangements announced for former Perry County sheriff

Family members have announced funeral arrangements in Lexington for a former Perry County sheriff.

WYMT reports Pearl Couch served as sheriff from 1982 to 1994.

Crouch died Monday morning at the age of 85. He passed away at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, three daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington is handling funeral arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12.

Family members say he will be buried at Camp Nelson Cemetery.