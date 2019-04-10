Funeral arrangements announced for pregnant woman killed in Lawrenceburg shooting

Family members have announced funeral arrangements for a Lawrenceburg woman who was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Visitation for Lauryn Thomas Kinne, 22, will take place 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. Funeral services will take place immediately after visitation.

Contributions are suggested to go toward the Anderson Humane Society at P.O. Box 494, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.

Police were called to a home on Saffell Street early Tuesday morning, where they found Kinne with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Two are charged in connection to Kinne's death, and there is still a search for a potential third suspect.

