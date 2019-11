A visitation and funeral will be held Sunday for 11-year-old Ayla Eastwood, who was killed last Friday in an early morning fire.

According to sister-station WYMT, visitation will be held at 1 p.m. inside Mullins School, where Ayla was a student. A funeral will follow at 3 p.m.

Ayla’s mother, Meredith Eastwood, also received serious burns in the fire but was recently released from the hospital. She will have to return in a week to see if her injuries will require surgery.