Funeral directors voice concerns with UK Hospital relations

A Morehead funeral director is speaking out about a problem which he says is making tough times even worse.

John Northcutt is the director and embalmer for Northcutt and Son, a funeral home in Morehead. He says a lot of the bodies come from one of the biggest hospitals in Kentucky: UK Hospital. One of the challenges he’s facing is the communication. He says calls to pick them up come much later than they should.

"We have had several instances where it's taken in excess of six hours to have the remains released to a funeral home. But for other healthcare facilities, it’s one to two hours after a death occurs," he explains.

Northcutt says in some cases, he doesn’t get a call at all. "There have been a couple times where a family came in to the funeral home to make funeral arrangements and we had not even received a call from the hospital."

Aside from the emotional difficulties, the delays can cause difficulties for embalmers. "I have received bodies here at the funeral home that are in rigor mortis."

Northcutt says there are some reasons for delays, such as organ donation or a coroner's investigation, but that's not always the case.

He says the problem has been happening for years. That’s why he took his concerns to Facebook, and after hundreds of shares and dozens of comments, he found out that he's not alone. Most of the comments were made by other funeral directors and emotional families.

The post went so far that it caught the attention of the hospital staff, who invited him to its next board meeting.

WKYT reached out to UK Hospital for a statement:

“UK HealthCare maintains a standardized and comprehensive process for the appropriate release of information and identification of a patient, who unfortunately has passed away. It is critical that we have a standardized and rigorous process, given the complexity of many of the cases we confront as the state’s leading provider of specialty care. It’s also important that we have a process that is compassionate, involving dedicated clinicians and provision of pastoral care to families who need and want it. We strive to give a family as much time as they need to grieve. We care about the families who trust us and we never want to rush the grieving process. As for the specific concerns raised about an incorrect release, this is an extremely rare event, given the detailed process we undertake. We know of one such issue in the last 3 years. Because of the thoroughness of our process, that issue was resolved immediately. We have reached out to Mr. Northcutt so we can better understand his concerns. We are not perfect. We are always examining what we do on behalf of those we help and heal and how we can always find ways to improve. We look forward to that dialogue and how we can learn and grow in a way that continues to benefit our patients and families.” – Jay Blanton, spokesman

Northcutt says he has big expectations for the meeting too, because he knows the hospital is capable of great things.

"University of Kentucky Medical Center is an awesome hospital. They provide very good patient care. They have a good name. But they need to work on the descendant affairs program. They need to fix it," he says.

