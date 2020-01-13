Funeral services announced for Georgetown firefighter

Johnnie Jacobs, a retired Georgetown firefighter, died Thursday more than one year after undergoing a double lung transplant.

Visitation for Jacobs will be held Monday, January 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Southland Christian Church in Georgetown, 134 Amerson Way.

His funeral will be Tuesday, January 14 at the same location.

Jacobs gained community support after being forced to retire due to lung disease. The disease was caused by smoke and chemical inhalation. Jacobs underwent a double lung transplant in November 2018.

Jacobs served as a firefighter for more than 20 years. Following the surgery, the community rallied behind Jacobs' family to hold fundraisers to help pay for medical bills.