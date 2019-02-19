Funerals sets for Lexington brothers killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for the Lexington brothers killed in a weekend crash.

Neo, 15, and Roan, 17, Sanders were involved in a crash near Harrodsburg Road early Sunday morning.

Milward Funeral Directors is handling arrangements for the brothers. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short Street. A celebration of life will follow from 5 - 7 p.m. Both will be buried Saturday morning.

Lexington police believe the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, but no one called 911 until after 8 a.m., when someone walking by Southside Technical Center near Harrodsburg Road noticed a heavily damaged Toyota Prius up against a tree.

Lexington police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They believe the driver lost control and speed may have played a factor.

The brothers were involved in many activities at Sayre. Roan was on the basketball team. They honored him during Monday night's 42nd District Tournament game.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Wine to Water. The family says there's also a pending scholarship fund in Roan's name. Those interested in donating can contact the Lexington Football Club.