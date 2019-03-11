Future of some bills still unknown as days remain in legislative session

The clock is ticking down in Frankfort.

Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton

With just days left in this legislative session, several controversial bills making their way through the General Assembly still need approval.

Some high-profile bills that are garnering attention are those focused on legalization of medical marijuana, sports betting and a bill that would require the nation’s motto, “In God we Trust” to be prominently displayed in Kentucky schools.

Other bills affecting the Kentucky education system are also at the top of the minds of the commonwealth’s teachers.

“We know there are only four days left, but that doesn't mean that things still can't move, and we are going to be vigilant watching those things,” said Kentucky Educators Association President Stephanie Winkler.

Winkler said she is strongly discouraging teachers from staging “sickouts” tomorrow, because it is a statewide ACT testing day for Kentucky students. She did say that some schools will be utilizing a delegate system, so that a handful of teachers from some schools can make the trip to the capitol.

They will be watching several bills including some that have triggered “sickouts” in recent weeks, like House Bill 525 which would reorganize the nomination and election process for the Kentucky teachers retirement board.

House Bill 205 is also under the magnifying glass. If passed, it would allow tax credits for those who donate towards scholarships at private schools.

The House will gavel in at noon Tuesday. The Senate will begin session at 2 p.m.

