GE sells biopharma unit for $21 billion

General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as the industrial giant continues to shed pieces of itself.

The biopharma unit, part of GE Life Sciences, generated revenue of about $3 billion last year. The mostly-cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

GE is considerably smaller now than it was before becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and wants to divest even more of its businesses.

Shares of GE jumped 11 percent before the opening bell Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

