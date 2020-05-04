GOOD QUESTION: Am I required to wear a mask?

We've received a lot of questions about what Governor Beshear has said about wearing masks in public, and they all seem to boil down to this one concern: am I required to wear a mask?

Well, no. No one is going to force you to wear one.

A week from today, some businesses begin reopening in Kentucky. That's also the day the governor set for Kentuckuckians to start wearing a mask in public. He called it a strong recommendation, but not a requirement. No officer is going to fine you or arrest you if you're in public without one.

Many businesses, though, are setting their own rules. So, you may not be able to enter some stores without a mask on. Places like Costco and Whole Foods are setting mask policies.

If you're flying United, Delta, or American, almost all the airlines at Blue Grass Airport, you'll have to wear a mask then, too. And major hospitals in our state, including UK, Central Baptist, and Saint Joseph are asking their patients and visitors to wear masks.

Once stores start re-opening, you'll want to check with them directly to find out if they require customers to wear masks.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.