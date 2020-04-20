GOOD QUESTION: Are COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing?

Today's question comes from a retired teacher. She wants to know, are COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing?

According to the governor's most recent numbers, and he released them Sunday night, 265 Kentuckians are hospitalized right now. That's close to 9% of all the COVID-19 cases to date. One week ago, that percentage was almost 15%.

To date, we know 32,319 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19. A little more than 3% of all those tested end up in the hospital.

Health leaders know the number of hospitalizations is decreasing, and they are cautiously optimistic that we'll soon see a decrease in overall cases and hospitalizations.

