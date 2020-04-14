GOOD QUESTION: Do I need to file paperwork to get my stimulus check? When am I going to get it?

Today's Good Question is a compilation of about a dozen we received this past week.

People want to know, do I need to file paperwork to get my stimulus check? And when am I going to get it?

There's good news here: The federal government has already started sending some of those checks.

The first round is going out to people who filed taxes, and through that process, authorized direct deposits. Next up, will likely be those receiving direct deposit payments of Social Security or disability. If the federal government is already directly depositing payments into an account for you, you don't have to fill out additional paperwork. If that's not you, the federal government considers you a non-filer. And they set up a website where you can go to fill out bank account information or contact information if you want a paper check instead. Look for it at irs.gov/coronavirus. There's a button to click that says, non-filers, enter payment info here.

There's also going to be a button on that site, starting Friday, that'll let you check the status of your stimulus check.

