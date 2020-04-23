GOOD QUESTION: How are the field hospitals being used? What's the cost of maintaining them?

Today's Good Questions are about the recently completed field hospitals in Lexington and Louisville, set up for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

The questions are, how are the field hospitals being used, and what's the cost of maintaining them?

We don't have the specific cost, but leaders at the University of Kentucky, they are running the hospital at Nutter Field House, say the federal government will likely reimburse them, that there is federal funding out there for healthcare systems dealing with this pandemic.

Right now, Nutter and the Kentucky Expo Center are empty, and the governor hopes it stays that way. He and health leaders have said if they had waited to build those hospitals, until we actually needed them, the effect would have been catastrophic. Being prepared, they say, saves lives.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.