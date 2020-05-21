GOOD QUESTION: How are youth sports going to work with social distancing?

Today's question focuses on one part of reopening the state, the part involving summer sports.

Coronavirus canceled most plans for little leagues and summer camps. And one viewer wants to know, how are youth outdoor sports going to work, when we're supposed to maintain social distance?

Keeping kids six feet apart is easier with some sports than others. That's why Governor Beshear is only allowing low-touch and outdoor youth sports beginning June 15.

Football and basketball are not part of that June 15 start date. State health leaders say there's too much contact in those sports to be safe to play right now. What will be allowed next month, are sports like swimming and baseball. And any prolonged contact in games will not be allowed.

That June 15 start date isn't a guarantee. The governor has said if we see a spike in cases, he could push back some of these reopening dates, and that includes the one for summer sports.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.