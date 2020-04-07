GOOD QUESTION: How can you donate personal protective equipment?

If you or your business have unused personal protective equipment, how can you get it to where it needs to go?

We've been getting a lot of pictures and video of Kentuckians donating personal protective equipment, or PPE. They're helping their neighbors stay safe during this pandemic. Today's Good Question, focuses on just that, how do I get masks to those who need them most?

There are a lot of businesses in Lexington donating their unused PPE. There are also businesses that have stopped normal production and are now making masks and face shields. If you are one of those businesses in Lexington, call the mayor's office at 859-258-3100 to coordinate a donation drop off.

If you have a large amount of latex-free gloves, gowns, and surgical masks that you want to donate statewide, call the governor. There's a new hotline specifically for those donations. It's 1-833-GIVE-PPE. That's 1-833-448-3773.

You can also drop off PPE donations at any Kentucky State Police post, and at the transportation cabinet offices in Louisville or Lexington.

Got a Good Question? Send it our way. The email address is goodquestion@wkyt.com.