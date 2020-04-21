GOOD QUESTION: How deadly is the coronavirus compared to this year's flu strains?

Today's question is more of a request. We've had a few viewers ask us to compare influenza with COVID-19. The flu kills people, too, and viewers want to know, just how deadly is the coronavirus compared to this year's flu strains?

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has so far, reported 146 flu-related deaths. And that's for the entire flu season. The season started in late September.

Our latest numbers show 154 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, and we got our first known case in early March.

To put that in perspective, COVID-19 has killed slightly more people in the last month and a half than the flu has killed in the last six months.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.