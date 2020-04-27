GOOD QUESTION: How is Toyota making sure employees are safe?

One of the largest employers in our area, Toyota, heads back to work a week from today.

Today's Good Question comes a viewer, a Toyota team member. He wants to know, is the governor aware Toyota employees are going back to work? And how is Toyota making sure their team members stay healthy and safe?

Governor Beshear never ordered TMMK to close. They've always been considered an essential business. Toyota decided to stop production last month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant decline in vehicle demand.

They do plan to return to work next Monday, and TMMK leaders sent us a list of what they're doing to keep their everyone safe. In addition to making everyone fill out a "Return to Work Preparedness Survey," they are staggering their start and stop times, they are taking temperatures upon entry, they're requiring face masks, and they're putting new social distancing and sanitizing protocols in place.

Also, Toyota says their first week back, they won't have normal production. Instead, they will focus on new health protocols and procedures for employees.

We'll likely see other employers do the same, once more business begin bringing employees back to work.

Got a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.