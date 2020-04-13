GOOD QUESTION: How qualified are the workers at COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites?

Today's Good Question comes from a woman wondering about all the pop-up testing sites. She asks, how qualified are the people at these sites? What training did they get to ensure tests are performed correctly?

This question is timely because today, the state partnered with Kroger to begin drive-thru testing.

We know the people working at that site in Frankfort are part of Kroger's pharmacy, The Little Clinic. According to their website, they are nurse practitioners and physician assistants. They're assisting Franklin County and state health leaders. Together, they are overseeing self-administered nasal swab tests.

Bluegrass Family & Extended Care has held several drive-thru test days in Lexington. They're a medical group that does provide primary care.

Walgreens says when they start drive-thru testing in Kentucky, their pharmacists will oversee the work.

