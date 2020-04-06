GOOD QUESTION: How to file for unemployment in Kentucky?

Today's Good Question comes from a couple of WKYT viewers.

They all wanted to know about unemployment benefits. They're calling the hotline, they're getting long wait times and they're getting frustrated.

They want to know what's taking so long, and how can I file a claim?

The leader of the state's Department of Education and Workforce Development, Josh Benton, says there are a lot of changes taking place.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had 12 people taking 1,000 to 1,500 calls a day. They now have more than 120 staff taking between 80,000 and 200-thousand calls a day. Here's Josh Benton to talk about the record-breaking number of cases.

"And it's we know causing backlogs and hold times that none of us want to see," Benton said. "We're working with additional vendors to come online with us so that we can have a variable cal center workforce to help answer the calls and answer the questions as best they can."

His advice: file online first. Only call if you need to reset your PIN, or you have trouble with an online application. To submit a claim, or to check on a claim, go to kcc.ky.gov first.

