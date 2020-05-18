GOOD QUESTION: Should people still social distance/wear masks when social gatherings are allowed?

Today's question is about one reopening date, in particular, this Friday when gatherings of up to ten people are allowed.

One viewer wants to know, "are we still being asked to use social distancing and/or wear masks during these gatherings?"

Public health leaders are asking people to social distance during these gatherings. They recommend holding small get-togethers outside your home. They say don't share food or drinks, and if you're going to be closer than six feet to anyone outside your household that's part of your gathering, wear a mask. The governor talked about these recommendations late last week.

"Hold the gathering outside whenever possible," Gov. Beshear said. "Think about a picnic, spreading those blankets out to where they are six apart from each other. You can still see each other, you can still talk, and you're outside. That's a lot safer."

These guidelines are meant to keep coronavirus case counts low as we slowly reopen the state.

