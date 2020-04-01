GOOD QUESTION: Stimulus check - who gets the money, how much, and how will we get it?

Many of you, like us, have questions about COVID-19.

Kristen Kennedy will start answering some of them.

Our Good Question today is about that stimulus check from the federal government that most Americans are expecting to get. The Treasury Department said payments would go out soon, in the next three weeks, and they'd be automatic.

So, who gets the money, and how much do they get, and how will we get it?

Tax filers with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less, or married couples filing jointly with incomes of $150,000 or less will get a full payment. What's a full payment? Up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples. Parents get an extra $500 for each child.

And most people don't have to do anything to get the money.

The IRS is sending it to you, based on the information you submitted in your most recent tax filing. It'll be a check in the mail or a direct deposit. Seniors and low-income or disability earners who currently don't file taxes do have to fill out a simplified tax return to get a stimulus check.

The IRS is in the process of setting up a website that'll walk you through filing a simple tax return.

Got a Good Question? Send it my way. Write to Kristen at good-question@wkyt.com..