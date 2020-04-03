GOOD QUESTION: What are Kentucky's quarantine rules for people who travel?

Today's Good Question comes from a woman asking about a growing influx of snowbirds returning home from their winter in the south.

She's not talking about actual birds here, just Kentuckians who may be returning from trips out of state. What's the rule if you're coming to Kentucky? And what's the rule if you're leaving?

Governor Beshear announced Thursday that visitors who spend more than a day in our state must go into a 14-day quarantine. If you're returning home to Kentucky from an out-of-state trip, you must also self-quarantine for 14 days.

There are some exceptions, including people who work out of state.

If you fear someone isn't self-quarantining after a trip, or self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, you can call the state's hotline and file a complaint. That number is 833-597-2337.

Please use 911 for emergencies only. pic.twitter.com/fHHOBiYuW3 — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 3, 2020

Got a good question? Send it our way. The email address is good-question@wkyt.com..