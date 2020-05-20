GOOD QUESTION: What are clothing retailers doing to keep customers safe?

Today's question is about the reopening of retail stores, specifically clothing stores. Many are opening back up, with different store hours and smaller customer capacities. What other things are clothing retailers doing to keep customers safe?

Kentucky's Healthy at Work initiative requires stores to establish procedures for fitting rooms. That includes sanitizing them and making sure customers can socially distance in them. They recommend limiting rooms to one customer at a time. And they want retailers to make sure any clothes not bought but tried on, are separated and steam cleaned before returning to the sales floor.

Dillard's reopened today, following those state guidelines.

Stores like Macy's, Old Navy, and Kohl's aren't opening their retail floors to customers today, but when they do, they say they will also follow state guidelines and restrict dressing room use.

