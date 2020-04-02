GOOD QUESTION: What can employees do if they think a business isn't keeping them safe?

Today's Good Question comes from someone working at a place considered a life-essential business, who worries her business isn't complying with the governor's executive order.

She asks us: what's considered a life-sustaining business? And what can its employees do, if they think the business isn't keeping its workers safe?

Let's tackle that first question.

Governor Beshear's executive order only allows life-sustaining businesses to remain open right now. That includes a lot of places, like grocery stores, medical or emergency responder supply stores, hardware stores, banks, dry cleaners, restaurants - delivery or carryout only and gas stations.

If they're open, they must practice social distancing.

The governor's order says they must make sure employees are at least six feet apart and their workplaces are cleaned regularly. They also must force sick employees to leave, and allow people to work from home if possible.

If you think your business is violating the order, the governor wants to hear from you. He's set up a hotline to report people or businesses not following the order. That number is 1-833-KY-SAFER or 1 (833) 597-2337.

