GOOD QUESTION: What is Lexington's new yard waste schedule?

Today's question comes from a viewer in Lexington. She wants to know, what is the new yard waste schedule?

City leaders put yard waste collection on hold back in March, because of the pandemic. Unlike trash and recycling pickup, which is mostly done by a mechanical arm, yard waste collections are done by actual crew members. City leaders said it was hard to find ways to keep crews safe, so they limited yard waste pickup.

We've got good news for our viewers. Starting Monday, collections of yard waste will be back on a normal schedule.

The mayor is asking homeowners to wipe down handles and lids after they set collection bins out on the curb, and after crews collect the waste, when you roll that bin back onto your property. Mayor Linda Gorton says those steps could help prevent new cases of COVID-19.

