GOOD QUESTION: What phase of Kentucky's reopening plan do outdoor events fall under?

Today's question comes from someone who had to postpone her wedding. She wants to know, what category would outdoor weddings and events fall under in the governor's reopening plan?

We reached out to the governor's office on this one, and while we haven't heard back, we do know events can take place in Phases One and Two of re-opening.

Beginning May 25th, as long as there's no spike in cases before then, you can host gatherings of ten or fewer people.

As part of Phase Three, sometime in July, and this is again as long as there are no spikes in cases before then, you can host gatherings of 50 or fewer people.

Brides may want to invite more than 50 people, but for now, they will have to wait. A larger gathering might be possible later this summer. The governor hasn't given us a timeline.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.