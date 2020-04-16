GOOD QUESTION: What to do if your stimulus check is the wrong amount?

Today's question comes from several of our viewers. They got their stimulus checks, but they think it's the wrong amount. So, who do they contact to try and get that fixed?

Normally, you'd call representatives at the IRS, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they're saying do not call. Even their website says services are limited.

They are giving a glimmer of hope to people worried their checks weren't right, or even worse, their checks were deposited into the wrong accounts. The IRS says you should receive a letter in the mail about two weeks after the checks go out. The IRS website says "will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the payment."

If you haven't received your check, and you're worried the IRS has the wrong bank account or the wrong address, go to irs.gov/coronavirus, and click on the get my payment tool. In some situations, if your payment hasn't gone out yet, you may be able put direct deposit information in the system.

