GOOD QUESTION: What will movie theaters be like when they're allowed to open back up?

Today's question is another one focused on the reopening of the state, specifically movie theaters.

They will be allowed to re-open in just a few days, on June 1. And when they do, the experience will be a little different. What will movie theaters be like when they're allowed to open back up?

Theaters must follow the same cleaning and social distancing guidelines as any other business. They're only allowed to let up to a third of their capacity in to see a movie, and patrons are expected to keep six feet distance between their party and others.

Here's where things may get tricky. Studios aren't releasing new movies right now. Production companies have postponed premieres. Some theaters, like the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington, plan to run movies from various studios' archives.

We won't see big theaters, like Regal, opening up next week. The company tweeted yesterday, that they have not yet made a decision when to reopen. They are working with authorities and studios on that decision.

