GOOD QUESTION: What's the proper way to wear a mask?

Today's good question is pretty timely.

Governor Andy Beshear just said Kentuckians must begin wearing masks in businesses where social distancing might be hard. A viewer wants to know, what's the proper way to wear a mask?

Earlier this month, the CDC released guidelines on wearing masks. Leaders there say it needs to fit snugly and comfortably over both your nose and your mouth. The mask should start around the bridge of your nose and hug the very bottom of your chin. You need to be able to breathe freely using it. And you need to be able to wash it after every use.

When you take off the mask, make sure you're using the side ties to do so. Avoid touching the front of your mask, and wash your hands after taking it off.

We're wearing these cloth masks to mostly protect others if we're infected and aren't showing symptoms.

